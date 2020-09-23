Celebrate National Dog Week With A Daily Dog Tip From Nulo Pet Food! Today We Focus On Training

In honor of National Dog Week we’re celebrating with A daily dog tip from Nulo Pet Food. Today we talked all about training!

Before training, you should consider the breed of dog you’ve adopted because this will determine the best course of training needed.

The Gilbert household (Steph & Aaron) chose German Shorthair Pointers, and they knew they would need a good amount of training. This breed has a LOT of energy, so giving them boundaries to work within has really helped keep them (and Steph’s sanity) in line.

Of course, you’ll want to start their training early, so look for local puppy training classes and then further obedience classes as they mature. And you can never go wrong with “treating” your pups… but that’s especially true with training, so Steph gives Jack and Millie lots of positive reinforcement with treats, but keep in mind the nutrition value of what you’re treating and training them with…Jack and Millie are huge fans of the Nulo training treats. They’re nutritious and Steph’s pups are on their best behavior if they see their Nulo treats coming out of their treat drawer!

