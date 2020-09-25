Celebrate National Dog Week With A Daily Dog Tip From Nulo Pet Food! Today We Focus On Senior Dogs

It’s national dog week and we’ve partnered with Nulo Pet Food to bring you a dog “Tip Of The Day”… today we’re focused on keeping Senior Dogs happy and healthy!

Senior dogs benefit from exercise just like their younger counterparts – so it’s important to keep your dog active and healthy when they’re younger so that when they reach senior age, they’re able to continue exercising (even if that just means going on a walk around the block) into their golden years. Exercise helps keep extra weight off, provides mental stimulation, keeps their heart and lungs healthy, among tons of other benefits.

On that note, swimming is a great exercise for older dogs (as long as they’re familiar with water and swimming) because it takes the stress off their joints and allows for increased range of motion!

Senior dogs ARE more sensitive to heat and humidity than younger dogs, so choose their outdoor exercise time wisely.

Senior dogs are prone to weight gain and joint issues, so Nulo’s Senior dog foods are specially formulated to be lower in fat and calories and higher in fiber (which promotes the feeling of fullness between meals) than our Adult foods. They also include L-Carnitine (which aids in fat metabolism) and Glucosamine and Chondroitin (for joint support) in their Senior dog foods.

