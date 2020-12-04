Celebrate National Cookie Day With 1/2 Pound Monster Cookies From Chicken Salad Shoppe

Happy National Cookie Day! These fresh-baked, 1/2 pound stuffed monster cookies are the perfect way to sweeten up your Friday and kickstart your weekend. Local ghost kitchen Chicken Salad Shoppe has launched The Sixer: a 6-pack of their housemade 1/2 pound monster cookies, delivered in a gift box with holiday lights.

Each Sixer comes with your choice of six 1/2 pound Monster Cookie flavors, see-through acrylic gift box, red ribbon bow tie, battery-powered LED Lights (lit upon delivery), and is available for delivery in the Austin area. The Sixer (3 pounds of cookies) is priced at $47.50



Photos By: Chicken Salad Shoppe

Order Your Sixer For Delivery HERE.





Photos By: Chicken Salad Shoppe

Monster Cookie Flavors Include:

Nutella Stuffed Double Chocolate Chip

Caramel Stuffed Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter

Cheesecake Stuffed Sugar Cookie

Mint Chocolate Chip Stuffed Cookie

Cream Stuffed and Iced Oatmeal Cookie

Find more info at chickensaladshoppe.com and follow on Instagram @chickensaladshoppe