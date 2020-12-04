Celebrate National Cookie Day With 1/2 Pound Monster Cookies From Chicken Salad Shoppe

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Happy National Cookie Day! These fresh-baked, 1/2 pound stuffed monster cookies are the perfect way to sweeten up your Friday and kickstart your weekend. Local ghost kitchen Chicken Salad Shoppe has launched The Sixer: a 6-pack of their housemade 1/2 pound monster cookies, delivered in a gift box with holiday lights.

Each Sixer comes with your choice of six 1/2 pound Monster Cookie flavors, see-through acrylic gift box, red ribbon bow tie, battery-powered LED Lights (lit upon delivery), and is available for delivery in the Austin area. The Sixer (3 pounds of cookies) is priced at $47.50

Photos By: Chicken Salad Shoppe

Order Your Sixer For Delivery HERE.

Photos By: Chicken Salad Shoppe

Monster Cookie Flavors Include:

  • Nutella Stuffed Double Chocolate Chip
  • Caramel Stuffed Chocolate Chip
  • Peanut Butter
  • Cheesecake Stuffed Sugar Cookie
  • Mint Chocolate Chip Stuffed Cookie
  • Cream Stuffed and Iced Oatmeal Cookie

Find more info at chickensaladshoppe.com and follow on Instagram @chickensaladshoppe

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss