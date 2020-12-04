Celebrate National Cookie Day With 1/2 Pound Monster Cookies From Chicken Salad Shoppe

Happy National Cookie Day! These fresh-baked, 1/2 pound stuffed monster cookies are the perfect way to sweeten up your Friday and kickstart your weekend. Local ghost kitchen Chicken Salad Shoppe has launched The Sixer: a 6-pack of their housemade 1/2 pound monster cookies, delivered in a gift box with holiday lights.
Each Sixer comes with your choice of six 1/2 pound Monster Cookie flavors, see-through acrylic gift box, red ribbon bow tie, battery-powered LED Lights (lit upon delivery), and is available for delivery in the Austin area. The Sixer (3 pounds of cookies) is priced at $47.50
Order Your Sixer For Delivery HERE.
Monster Cookie Flavors Include:
- Nutella Stuffed Double Chocolate Chip
- Caramel Stuffed Chocolate Chip
- Peanut Butter
- Cheesecake Stuffed Sugar Cookie
- Mint Chocolate Chip Stuffed Cookie
- Cream Stuffed and Iced Oatmeal Cookie
Find more info at chickensaladshoppe.com and follow on Instagram @chickensaladshoppe