Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day With These Unconventional Food Finds

Tomorrow is National Cheeseburger Day and we’re about to get you in the cheeseburger celebrations mood!

Local restaurants are celebrating the made-up food holiday with discounts and free burgers. We’ve got you covered with some unique, unconventional ways you and your family can celebrate today!

Cheeseburger Empandas





mmmpanadas mmmpanadas is a family-owned, Austin business that offers fresh, delicious empanadas found in the frozen aisle at H-E-B, Wheatsville, Whole Foods, and Central Market AND through local delivery. The Cheeseburger mmmpanadas is one of their many fun and flavorful combinations that are made with ground beef, cheese, and tasty pickles all nestled in a gold brown puff pastry topped with sesame seeds. To place an order for delivery, visit www.mmmpanadas.com You can also pick up a tasty Cheeseburger mmmpanada at the brand’s food truck located on UT campus—remember to wear a mask when placing an order! To find the truck’s location, visit mmmpanada’s Instagram page @mmmpanada.



Cheeseburger Pizza





Austin Pizza Austin’s Pizza’s famous cheeseburger-inspired Bacon Pizzaburger is loaded with hamburger, bacon, red onions, and cheddar cheese, and is sure to fulfill all of your cheeseburger (and pizza) cravings. Austin’s Pizza has been an Austin original since 1999, with multiple locations throughout Austin offering delivery and pick up.



Keto-Friendly Big Mac Salad

Big Mac Salad

Want a healthier way to enjoy a Big Mac and still hit the spot? This recipe is low carb and gluten-free.

Ingredients Needed:

ground meat

romaine lettuce

tomatoes

shredded cheese

pickles

Check Out This Big Mac Salad Recipe And Copycat Big Mac Sauce Dressing Here!

Now, if all this talk has you craving an actual cheeseburger, why not celebrate today!

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has created the “Double It” campaign, offering a FREE second beef patty for Hopdoddy guests leading up to National Cheeseburger Day tomorrow, September 18th. To redeem, just use the code “DOUBLE” when placing an order.