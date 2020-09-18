Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day With Recipes From Steph & Rosie

Steph’s homemade Smoked “Juicy Lucy” Stuffed Cheeseburgers:
Yield: 6 BURGERS prep time: 20 MINUTES grill time: 15 MINUTES rest time: 10 MINUTES total time: 45 MINUTES
Ingredients
- 3 pounds 85/15 lean ground beef
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 1/2 cups shredded colby jack cheese
- 6 slices colby jack cheese
- Johnny’s or Lawyr’s seasoning salt
Instructions
- Preheat your grill to 375.
- Gently mix together the ground beef, salt, and onion & garlic powder. Form into 12 patties.
- Place some the shredded cheese on top of the burger patty. Cover with another patty and seal the edges. (Note: Top patty should be slightly smaller than bottom patty)
- Season the outside of the burger with seasoning salt.
- Place on the grill grate, and grill for 7-8 minutes, and then flip the burger and grill an additional 5 minutes before placing the cheese on.
- Finish the burgers with the grill lid shut to melt the cheese. Remove from the grill and let sit for 10 minutes so you don’t get burned by the molten lava that is the cheese in the middle.
- Serve with fixings and a toasted bun if you love me!
Rosie is a big fan of fast food…but you don’t always get through it all! If you’ve got an air fryer, turn it to 350-400 and re-fry your refrigerated leftovers for 3-4 minutes…they’ll come out hot, crispy and delicious! Happy National Cheeseburger Day, y’all!