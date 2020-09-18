Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day With Recipes From Steph & Rosie

This morning Rosie spoke with Shelly Wiegand and Seema Patel from M. Robinson Fine Jewelers about fall trends, layering your pieces, and mixing metals to achieve a new look!

Rosie and Stephanie also both showed off some pieces of Jewelry provided by M. Robinson Fine Jewelers. Rosie wore a pair of Stud Earrings and an Aerial Cluster Pendant. The earrings are an everyday staple and bestselling classic that will pair with every outfit and mood.