Celebrate National Burger Day With Mighty Fine Burgers

Steph’s favorite local burger spot is Mighty Fine Burgers Fries & Shakes and today she celebrated National Burger Day with a Bacon Cheese Burger. What’s your favorite way to enjoy a burger? If you’re cooking your own burgers at home you can pick up fresh meat from Mighty Fine in 2 lb. packs. For tips on grilling your own burgers check out the list Steph shared below.
Steph’s Burger Grilling Tips:
- Use Cold/Wet Hands To Form Burger Patties & Keep In The Fridge Until Ready To Grill
- Want Perfectly Shaped Patties? Use A Plastic Lid As Your Guide
- Don’t Add Salt To Burger Until Right Before It Hits The Grill-Helps To Keep The Burger Juicy
- Poke A Dimple In The Middle Of Your Burger To Ensure Even Cooking
- Don’t Press On Burger While Cooking And Only Flip Once
- Use A Meat Thermometer To Ensure Proper Temperature