Celebrate National Burger Day With Mighty Fine Burgers

Steph’s favorite local burger spot is Mighty Fine Burgers Fries & Shakes and today she celebrated National Burger Day with a Bacon Cheese Burger. What’s your favorite way to enjoy a burger? If you’re cooking your own burgers at home you can pick up fresh meat from Mighty Fine in 2 lb. packs. For tips on grilling your own burgers check out the list Steph shared below.

Steph’s Burger Grilling Tips:

  • Use Cold/Wet Hands To Form Burger Patties & Keep In The Fridge Until Ready To Grill
  • Want Perfectly Shaped Patties? Use A Plastic Lid As Your Guide
  • Don’t Add Salt To Burger Until Right Before It Hits The Grill-Helps To Keep The Burger Juicy
  • Poke A Dimple In The Middle Of Your Burger To Ensure Even Cooking
  • Don’t Press On Burger While Cooking And Only Flip Once
  • Use A Meat Thermometer To Ensure Proper Temperature

