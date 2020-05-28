Celebrate National Burger Day With Mighty Fine Burgers

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, so do Austin-Travis County efforts to help residents stay home and work safe. Getting tested for COVID-19 is now easier than ever with the Austin Public Testing Enrollment Form. The simple and free online form asks a few questions to determine test eligibility without a healthcare provider referral. Those identified as eligible will then be prompted to schedule testing at a drive-thru location and will receive confirmation of their appointment. Once they’ve taken the free COVID-19 nasal swab test, results are typically available within 3-4 days. If a patient tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive an automated email message with instructions on how to mitigate additional community spread of the virus, as well as guidance on how to monitor symptoms to determine if additional medical supervision is necessary. In addition to scheduling tests and monitoring confirmed positive cases, Austin Public Health may send an automatic exposure questionnaire to residents who have tested positive. The questionnaire helps gather details on how the virus might have spread, such as travel and visits to high-traffic areas. The application can also send follow-up emails or text messages to check in on each resident’s well-being, so medical care can be escalated if necessary. How do I know if I should submit an enrollment form? For those asking themselves if they should submit an enrollment form, the answer is yes! Whether you have been in contact with someone who has contracted the virus or are experiencing symptoms, answering a few short questions goes a long way toward protecting yourself, your family, and the community.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?