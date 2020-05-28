Celebrate National Brisket Day With Rudy’s BBQ & A Texas Bucket List

Rosie, Steph & Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha played a “Texas Bucket List” game, based on a sound that’s trending on TikTok. Rosie picked some of her favorites, and had Stephanie and Patrick take a bite of their brisket sandwiches every time they had done an item on the list! How full would you be after this game?

Have you ever seen your life flash before your eyes when a huge pick-up goes speeding past you on the highway? Do you crave queso? Have you ever been to a rodeo or stock show? Do you love Dr. Pepper? Have you ever driven 4+ hours and still been in Texas? (Rosie advocates for this number to be changed to 7+, because it’s still something Texans do!) Have you ever made a homecoming mum or garter? (Fun fact: Mizzou, Rosie’s alma mater, has a history of making mums, too! Check out this picture of Mizzou alum Sheryl Crow rocking one in 2011.) Have you ever been to Barton Springs? Have you ever eaten a deep-fried food that shouldn’t be deep-fried? (We’re looking at you, deep-fried butter!) Have you ever specifically taken a picture of a Texas sunset to upload to social media, because you’re convinced it’s more beautiful than other places? #TexasSunsetsHitDifferent

May 28th is National Brisket Day.

If you want to WOW your friends with some fun facts about brisket…here you go!

-The brisket is basically the cow’s pecs. A cow has hefty pectoral muscles, and that’s where brisket is cut from. The brisket generally weighs 12 to 20 pounds.

-As cattle don’t have collar bones, these muscles support about 60% of the body weight of standing/moving cattle. That’s why the brisket is smoked “low and slow” it takes time to break down the dense muscle. Once prepared properly, it’s extremely moist and flavorful.

-Because it’s so large, brisket is usually cut into two pieces. Most grocery stores carry the first cut, which is called the flat. It’s leaner and slices neatly. But your butcher may have the second cut, also known as the deckle point. It’s marbled with fat and falls apart deliciously when you cook it. When you order a full brisket from Rudy’s Bar-B-Q you get the entire piece made up of the flat and the deckle point. They have a special way of cutting it and also have “how to” videos on their website.

