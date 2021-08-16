Celebrate National Bratwurst Day At Krause’s Café & Biergarten

Today, August 16, 2021, is National Bratwurst Day, and the New Braunfels-based café, Krause’s Café & Biergarten is celebrating with three delectable bratwurst specials for the holiday. Krause’s invites customers to commemorate the day with their unique Pretzel Shaped Grilled Bratwurst for only $20, their Biergarten Bratwurst for $11, and their German Bratwurst for $10.

Pretzel Shaped Grilled Bratwurst – $20

sauerkraut, pickles, peppers, cheese, crackers, pumpernickel bread, mustard trio

Biergarten Bratwurst – $11

bacon wrapped bratwurst, beer cheese, pretzel hoagie bun

German Bratwurst – $10

sauerkraut, onions, peppers, beer mustard, pretzel hoagie bun

Don’t miss your chance to try the aesthetically pleasing pretzel-shaped bratwurst, which is normally only available as a $50 platter.

About Krause’s Café & Biergarten

Krause’s Café & Biergarten is a New Braunfels historic restaurant that opened in 1938 and was successfully run until 1995. Today, Krause’s Café honors the previous traditions of the restaurant with the addition of a ‘Biergarten,’ live music, and more. The menu reflects New Braunfels’ German heritage as well as South Texas flavors. Over 100 beers are available on tap with local, regional, and international options. The restaurant also features cocktails and wines on tap. Krause’s Café is located at 186 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130, next to the popular New Braunfels Farmers Market. For more information, visit krausescafe.com.



