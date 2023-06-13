The Peached Tortilla will be celebrating National Bourbon Day on June 14th with their Fried Chicken & Whiskey Night. Come hungry (and thirsty) – for $19/person you can enjoy umami fried chicken, grilled corn with kimchi miso butter, kimchi mac & cheese and proper biscuits.

Cheers to National Bourbon Day in style with a wide variety of bourbon selections. The Peached Tortilla features ten different types of bourbon such as Nine Banded Small Batch, Garrison Brothers, Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, and Weller 12 yr among others. Can’t decide? For $30, try a Kentucky Bourbon Flight complete with tastings of Knob Creek, Woodford Reserve and Blanton’s. And as always, if bourbon isn’t quite your style The Peached Tortilla offers a vast selection of spirits and cocktails, too.