Celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day With JP’s Pancake Company, Austin’s First Pancake Food Truck

JP Udenenwu, who lovingly calls himself a “professional pancake maker” or “pancake-ologist,” gave Studio 512 some tips and tricks to make great at-home stacks on behalf of National Blueberry Pancake Day. JP owns JP’s Pancake Company, Austin’s first pancake food truck.

JP’s own blueberry pancake recipe is a closely-guarded secret, but JP says there are some easy things to do at home that will take your griddle game up a notch!

“Thicker is better. You don’t want lumps in your mix! Add white chocolate chips with blueberries in pancake mix for a delicious, sweet twist. Here’s a surprise: don’t use oil or butter. Find a good non-stick pan or just use an electric griddle. I prefer the griddle because the heat is uniform. Chill your mix. If you wanna make pancakes in the morning, make the mix the night before. Use a squeezy bottle for pouring your pancake mix for perfect circles.”

JP says, “About 5 years ago, I worked at Taco Cabana as a cook. One day, our manager left some pancake mix behind and when I saw it, I felt the urge to make pancakes. I started by looking around the shop for things to add to this mix and made my first solid batch after the second try. I made some for my coworkers and they loved them!”

The rest is history: JP’s passion has turned into a thriving food truck on Rio Grande Street. JP also has a new location that just opened in Oak Hill, and he’s hoping to have a third location in North Austin by the end of 2022!

The next “pancake of the month” is Strawberry Shortcake – yum! Find his entire menu, hours of operation, and contact info at JPsPancakeCompany.com.