Celebrate National BBQ Day With Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ & Take Your Backyard BBQ To The Next Level With Their At-Home Recipe

With National BBQ Day coming up on May 16, we are cooking with Valentina’s Tex Mex to make a special dish — Pepsi Mango Chile Grilled Tejano Chicken Tacos. That’s right, Pepsi!

The dish was created exclusively for a new Pepsi campaign that celebrates the unbridled spirit of the Lone Star State. The campaign, Taste of Your Texas, features a Texas Tastemakers mini documentary series that puts a spotlight on Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ and its inspiring story. The video series is available to watch at PepsiTasteOfYourTexas.com.

Pepsi Mango Chile Grilled Tejano Chicken Tacos Recipe

3-4lbs of boneless skinless chicken thighs.

2 TBS olive oil

Valentina’s Red Rub

Fresh oranges

Chile Sauce Recipe

2 12 oz cans of chipotle in adobo

1.5 cups orange juice

1.5 cups lime juice

2 oz white vinegar

1 TBS salt

2 large roasted tomatoes pureed in a blender until a smooth consistency

10 oz of Pepsi Mango

Preheat BBQ pit/ grill to 350-400 degrees

Combine sauce ingredients in a large mixing bowl and add 8-10 oz Pepsi Mango. Stir until Pepsi Mango is incorporated. Leftover sauce can be refrigerated and used later. Evenly season each side of each chicken thighs with Valentina’s Red Rub, covering all surfaces of chicken, but not caking on the seasoning. Place chicken thighs on grill over coals about a 1/2 inch to an inch apart from each other, cook over hot coals at a medium to high heat (roughly 350-400 degrees). After thighs are placed on the grill, heat up a cast iron pan over coals with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. While pan and oil are heating, grill thighs on each side for 5-6 minutes, flipping roughly a total of 4 times, squeezing fresh orange juice while grilling. Total time over coals is about 20-24 minutes. Remove away from coals and place chicken thighs in cast iron skillet, then pour 1 cup of chile sauce over chicken, flipping after about 30-45 seconds. Sear off until sauce reduces and coats the chicken with a glaze. (chicken thighs best at about 180 degrees internal temp). Remove chicken from pan and let rest for 3-5 minutes on cutting board. Slice and serve over corn tortillas and your choice of toppings Recommended toppings: Roasted poblanos, onions, and tomatoes, Pico de gallo, chopped onion and cilantro with a squeeze of orange and lime.

This recipe/item is NOT available at Valentina’s, can only be made at home, the full recipe is available at PepsiTasteofYourTexas.com. The recipe was created by Miguel Vidal, owner, and chef at Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ, for Pepsi for the Texas Tastemakers series.

ABOUT MIGUEL VIDAL

Miguel Vidal grew up in San Antonio, Texas. He has always had a great love for family, and in his family that also came with a love for food. Miguel has spent the past 17 years in the service industry where he has taken his family values and applied them to his work environment. Credit is given highly to his tightly-knit family who prides themselves on cooking great food for every occasion. Miguel and his wife Modesty run the trailer day-to-day. Valentina’s truly is a family business! The Vidal family strongly encourages passion and love for family and friends. It has been a long-standing family tradition to BBQ at get-togethers and holidays, where every family member plays a role in creating the menu and preparing the made from scratch foods. 21-year-old Eliana Gutierrez is the BBQ pitmaster apprentice at Valentina’s. She is the youngest female pitmaster-in-training. She has worked at Valentina’s since age 17 and is profiled in the 2021 Pepsi Taste of Your Texas Texas Tastemakers series. Fresh hand-rolled flour tortillas, spicy salsa, avocado, cilantro, and lime are a family favorite when it comes to accompanying the BBQ. Miguel brings this spirit and tradition to Valentina’s.

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ has some big news — Valentina’s is making the move to Buda, Texas! Valentina’s will open a permanent brick & mortar location within the next year or so.







Until the move happens, you can visit Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ at 1500 Manchaca Road or enjoy their BBQ at the new Austin FC Q2 stadium North Burnet neighborhood at 10414 McKalla Place in June. Find more information about Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ at www.valentinastexmexbbq.com