Celebrate National Adopt A Shelter Cat Month With APA!

At ease! General George Pawshington doesn’t stand on ceremony, so feel free to call him “General.” He has an equally casual nature, mellow and chill. He may play now and then, but he focuses on finding the perfect place to have the perfect nap. Sometimes that’s in the sink, or in a sunbeam, or on the bed of his favorite human. He is a five-star general in napping!

He is great with the adults and teenager in his foster home, but he doesn’t care for the dogs. General doesn’t engage them; his strategy is to steer clear of them, only venturing into spaces when they are somewhere else. Brilliant!

Jiggly Weeble had a rather chaotic early life. Before he arrived at APA! he didn’t get much human interaction and is still working on his human interaction skills. He’s okay with interacting with people during mealtime but is in need of a patient adopter who will ease him into all of their love.

Jiggly is a long-haired fluffy kitten furball — his nickname is actually Bear given how much floof he’s got! Jiggly loves playing with his sister and looking out the window, watching the world go by.

Mr. Not a Dog is 50% professional cuddler, 20% demander of brushing, 10% giver of enthusiastic head butts, 10% eater of even the dry kibble, 10% filler of empty small places. His place is wherever you are and he has no problem asking for affection with a head butt. He loves to be petted and brushed and would prefer if you hang out with him while he eats. When served his daily canned food, Mr. will often run between his bowl and you as if unable to make up his mind what is the most awesome thing at that moment.

Mr. recently had surgery to correct an eyelid condition that constantly irritated his eyes and caused him to keep them closed. While recovering he was a very good boy easily taking multiple medications a day. Now that he’s recovered, he wants to see all the things and is enjoying window watching and feather chasing.

One look at Mr. Boots’ darling little face and you’ll be immediately smitten! This dapper little tuxie boy’s adorable face is framed with a starburst of bright white whiskers around his eyes and nose. He’s as sweet as he looks, too! He became quick friends with his foster’s resident cat and his foster sibs. He’s lived with a golden retriever and APA! thinks he’d be great with kiddos, too!

Mr Boots was found in a backyard when he was just a few weeks old. The kind person saw right away that something was different about Mr. Boots. He seems to have some kind of a congenital defect in his back legs, which affects his continence and his mobility. Despite his mobility issues, he can zoom around with other kittens his age no problem. He plays and climbs because he’s a resilient little kitten! Mr Boots is looking for a special person to come along and adopt him.

Peggy is a beautiful tabby who can really rock a fuzzy sweater! She’s won many hearts at APA! for her fashion sense and her sweet demeanor. (Which also serves a practical purpose: to discourage her recent overgrooming!)

She loves getting all of the attention from her humans. In fact, she’ll roll around and start purring just at the sight of you! She’s eager to spend time with people whether that’s playtime or downtime. She’s happy either way! Peggy has an odd tendency to lovebite; she’ll nibble on you and then gingerly keep your hand or finger in her mouth. Peggy has some medical needs and would love a patient and compassionate adopter to call her forever person!

This kitten is a ringworm graduate and is ready for his forever home!

