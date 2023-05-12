Want to celebrate mom outside of the Austin City Limits? Head on over to the Lucky Rabbit in Jonestown! They’ll feature a special Jazz Brunch with a brass band playing from 11am-2pm, with other live music to follow until 5pm. Keep an eye out for brunch specials, a buffet with fresh fruit, pastries and Round Rock Donuts. Every mom also gets a fresh flower from the Lucky Rabbit team!

Also, Lake Season is quickly approaching and what better way to celebrate than Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar & Kitchen’s Lake Season Kickoff Party on Saturday, May 20.

Lake Life is the best life and Lucky Rabbit Music Bar & Kitchen wants to celebrate the season in style! Stop on by prior to hitting the water for drinks specials including delicious frozens to help cool off or jello shots to get the party started. In a hurry to get to the lake? No worries, Lucky Rabbit will also be debuting TO GO frozen drinks and jello shot packages for all your summer needs. Tap into some of the most popular beverages on the lake with Lucky Rabbit’s seltzer bucket specials!

For those ready to chow down, Lucky Rabbit will be unveiling their new, revamped food menu at the party as well! Dig in to their Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken, BLT, Grilled Shrimp Salad, Wings or Adult Chicken Strips! Finish your meal with some decadent Carrot Cake or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Pie. After your meal, make sure you pick up some brand new Lucky Rabbit Merchandise perfect for your day on the water. They’ll have branded Lucky Rabbit t-shirts, koozies, and hats perfect for your lake outing.

Make sure you grab the kiddos and the pups too, as this is a family-friendly event. Live music starts at 2 p.m. with acts playing both outside and indoors. Local community pop-ups will be on site for all the fun as well! Grab a Snow Cone from Skye’s Snow Cones! ($2 floaters available for adults 21+ after purchase.) Enter the raffle for a chance to win perfect lake accessories like an inner tube to lounge on or a cooler to bring along on your boat! Doggy Central, Austin’s Mobile Pet Supplier will be there from 2-8 p.m. for all of your pet’s lake accessory needs. Finally, Liquid Thrillz Boat Rentals will be giving away free boat rentals during the event, in addition to tickets for sunset cruises and other merch.

This event is free and open to the public!

WHEN: Saturday, May 20. Music starts at 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar and Kitchen, 18626 Ranch Rd 1431, Jonestown, TX 78645.