Mother’s Day is right around the corner, but why wait to celebrate?

Hearth & Soul will host a “Mommy & Me” kid-friendly event on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is located at 2727 Exposition Blvd in Austin.

Caroline Savins, the marketing and events manager at Hearth & Soul, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

She said the event will feature a Laura Elizabeth Jewelry pop-up, as well as 20% off the entire store for Mother’s Day gifting. Those who enter to win a giveaway will have a chance to receive a basket containing a silk eye masque, skincare products, and a cuff from Laura Elizabeth Jewelry.

Laura Elizabeth Jewelry will be showcasing new exclusive pieces at her pop-up such as her star anise earrings. She also sells mama-friendly jewelry that is non-toxic, durable, and made from sustainable materials. Learn more about her collections at LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

The fun doesn’t stop there as Hearth & Soul will feature many things to do around the store, including a polaroid photo booth and more. Hearth & Soul is an event and retail space with items for every room, and holds monthly nonprofit partner events, etc. Learn more at HearthAndSoul.com.

This segment is paid for by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.