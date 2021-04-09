Celebrate Mom With Local Plant Based “Feel Good” Products From House Of Medicinals

Steph and Rosie checked out House of Medicinals, a local purpose driven wellness brand delivering plant based, eco-conscious products that inspire everyday feel good moments.

House Of Medicinals was launched in December 2020, by the East Austin husband and wife team, the brand was established to create beautiful, high quality, effective, plant-based products that make people feel good and do no harm to animals or the environment.

If you’re looking for a way to treat yourself or your Mom, House Of Medicinals offers some incredible options. Gift sets range from $36-126 and come in several options. Each gift set is wrapped with a hand stamped, reusable gift bag and includes handwritten plantable seed notecard. All House Of Medicinal products arrive in plastic free, reusable packaging. To see the options available or to order you can find all gift sets here.

Items include Pure Essential Oil Candles, Bath & Body Oils, Bath Teas and 2″ Feel Good Matches. All items are offered in four captivating scents- Eucalyptus, Lavender, Jasmine and Rose.

To place an order go to HouseOfMedicinals.com and use code “STUDIO512TV” at checkout for 10% off gift sets now through May 9, 2021.