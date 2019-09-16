Celebrate Mexican Independence Day With La Condesa

Justin Garza, Assistant General Manager at La Condesa, came by Studio 512 to help us celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a great cocktail, a party … and a new dinner series.

Join La Condesa for ¡El Grito! a festive, pop-up party featuring chef collaborations, a whole sea bass breakdown and fresh ceviches, Mezcal 101 and tastings, music by DJ Steven Lee Moya and more!

If that’s not enough, keep the fiesta going!~On Tuesday, September 17th, La Condesa is kicking off Sobremesa, a new series of collaborative, pop-up dinners! Make a reservation to join the chefs above for a one-day menu featuring collaborative dishes that highlight the unique styles of each chef with a Mexican twist.

Grab a bite — and party tonight — at La Condesa at 400 A West second street. Learn more at www.lacondesa.com.