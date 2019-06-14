Celebrate Men’s Health Month With The Piazza Center

June is Men’s Health Month, and self-care is a big part of staying healthy. Dr. Rocco Piazza with The Piazza Center stopped by Studio 512 to highlight some special services that are just for the guys.

He says that, years ago, it used to be “shaving cream and a stick of deodorant” that were enough for men. But now, things are changing! Dr. Piazza says that in 2017, men’s skincare products reached an unprecedented $345 million in sales revenue. During the same year, industry experts reported that Botox injections for men made up nearly 10 percent of all cosmetic procedures performed in the U.S.

Dr. Piazza thinks that this increase could be attributed to wanting to appear more attractive on social media, which is ever-present in our daily lives. Others feel an enhanced and more youthful appearance could give them a leg up in the increasingly competitive workplace.

Some common procedures that men look for include brow lifts and eyelid surgeries, liposuctions and body sculpting, rhinoplasties, Botox (or other injectables) and HydraFacials.

For more information on The Piazza Center, or to get in touch with them, you can call them at (512) 288-8200, or check them out online at www.thepiazzacenter.com.

Sponsored by The Piazza Center. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.