Celebrate Mardi Gras With Mini King Cakes & Crawfish Pies From Tiny Pies

Laissez le bon temps rouler! It’s time to celebrate Mardi Gras (which happens on March 1st), and Tiny Pies is honoring the occasion with a miniature version of the holiday favorite, king cake. Amanda Wadsworth, owner of Tiny Pies, spoke with Studio 512 about the significance of the dessert, as well as the other offerings Tiny Pies has for Mardi Gras.

Stay tuned – there are other February and March specials happening at Tiny Pies, including Pi Day (March 14th)! You can place an order today at TinyPies.com for nationwide shipping.