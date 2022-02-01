Celebrate Lunar New Year 2022 With A Family-Friendly Festival From The Paper + Craft Pantry & Kathyphantastic

Let’s celebrate the Year of the Tiger! Pei Sim of The Paper + Craft Pantry, in conjunction with kathyphantastic, is hosting a 2022 Lunar New Year festival and market, benefiting Asian Family Support Services of Austin.

This outdoor, family-friendly community event in East Austin is an opportunity to support, connect with and learn about different Asian cultures, people who represent these cultures, and their respective businesses.

Pei says, “The goal is to host 15+ small businesses and vendors of Asian descent to increase visibility of Asians and Asian Americans in the Austin community – especially in the small business and creative space – while also benefiting the Asian Family Support Services of Austin. These vendors represent food, fine art, ceramics, fiber art, stationery and a whole lot more.”

Vendor list:

Artful Peaks – @artfulpeaks

Austin Asian Family Support Services – @afssaustin

Catie Lewis – @catiegl.art

Cookie Wookie Kitchen – @cookiewookiekitchen

Coming Up Lily + True By Brandi – @cominguplily + @truebybrandi

Gan Bei Gals – @ganbeigals

Ginably – @ginably

hanwriting – @hanwriting

Have A Nice Day – @haveanicedayy_

Jessica Lam – @eisforeggtart

kathyphantastic – @shopkathyphantastic

Leslie Espino Art – @leslieespinoart

Logan Ceramics – @logan_ceramics

Pink Sloth Bakery – @pinkslothbaking

Solid Soaps – @solid.soaps

Paper + Craft Pantry – @thepapercraftpantry

Greater Goods Roasting @gg_roasting

Mibellarosa Floral Artistry @mibellarosa

Year 901 @year901

Also see:

Lion dance + dragon dance performance by Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team beginning between 2 and 3 p.m.

Storytime book reading of E is for Egg Tart by author Jessica Lam starting between 2 and 3 p.m.

WHERE: The Paper + Craft Pantry, 1023 Springdale Rd Building 6A, Austin, TX 78721

WHEN: Sunday, February 6, 2022, noon-4 p.m.

ABOUT: Founded in 2015, The Paper + Craft Pantry is a retail stationery shop and workshop studio in Austin, Texas. The Paper + Craft Pantry loves all things paper, workshops and our community. They provide in-person retail and online guests with the very best independently designed stationery, office supplies and goods to make their every day a little brighter.

Kathy Phan is a watercolor illustrator and pet portrait artist based in Austin, Texas. With a background in marketing and Asian American studies, Kathy explores identity by illustrating Texas favorites, trendy food and beverages, as well as food popularized in the US as a result of immigration and the Asian diaspora. Her kathyphantastic products include stationery, stickers, magnets and home goods.

For more information follow The Paper + Craft Pantry on Instagram at @thepapercraftpantry, or visit ThePaperCraftPantry.com, and kathyphantastic at @shopkathyphantastic or visit kathyphantastic.com.