Celebrate Love With Adeina Anderson’s Budget Friendly DIY Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Crafting Queen Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined Steph and Rosie to share some of her easy, budget friendly Valentines Day gift ideas.

Instructions and materials for today’s projects are listed below.

Valentine’s Day Heart Candy Bags

Items Needed

Mini Canvas Bags

Cardboard Squares

DecoArt SoSoft Fabric Acrylic Paint – Red, Pink, Green, and Purple

Small Paint Brushes

Directions

Cut a piece of cardboard to fit inside the bag to protect it while you paint. Using the backside of the paint brush, draw out a heart in dots with all the paint colors. You can also paint a heart with brush strokes. Get creative and have fun with this craft. Take the cardboard piece out about an hour after you paint the design. Let it dry overnight. Fill the decorated bag with your favorite candy.

Homemade Chocolate Candies

Items Needed

Ghiradeli Chocolate Chips

Starburst Valentine’s Heart Candies

Candy Sprinkles

Valentine’s Heart Candy Mold

Melting Pot

Directions

Melt the chocolate chips in the melting pot. Place a candy heart in each heart mold. Put enough candy sprinkles in the heart mold to fill the bottom. Once the chocolate is melted, pour it in each heart. Don’t shake or tap the chocolate, just put it in the refrigerator to cool. Pull the chocolates out of the mold and enjoy.

Chocolate Espresso Martini

Items Needed

2 oz Enchanted Rock Vodka

1 oz Kahlua

1 Teaspoon Espresso Powder

2 oz Milk Or Heavy Whipping Cream

Ice

Martini Shaker

Chocolate Syrup

Sprinkles

Directions

Dip the rim of the glass in chocolate syrup. Add candy sprinkles to the rim of the glass. Mix vodka, kahlua, milk, and ice in a martini shaker. Pour the drink mix in the martini glass and sprinkle the powdered espresso on top of the drink.

For more information check out Adeina’s blog here: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas