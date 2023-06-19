The African American Cultural & Heritage Facility (AACHF) is integral to the City of Austin’s long-term commitment to protecting and enhancing the quality of life for African Americans and people of the Black African diaspora. Through programs and collaborations, the AACHF fosters art, culture, entertainment, business and economic development, and employment and education.

Located on Austin’s historic East 11th Street, the AACHF houses The Greater Black Chamber of Commerce and the fully restored Dedrick-Hamilton House, which was built in the late 1890s by the first freed slave in Austin’s history. In 2017, the AACHF was added to the portfolio of the City of Austin’s Cultural Arts Division, within the Economic Development Department. The move created synergy with the Cultural Arts Division’s programs and aligned with the City’s priority of creating equitable prosperity across Austin.