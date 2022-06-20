In celebration of Juneteenth this weekend, Texas Farmers’ Market (TFM) is hosting a fun day of activities at both of their markets with chef demos, live music, and raffles. Customers can catch up on their regular

shopping and pick up items for their Father’s Day celebrations at the same time. Sheena Moore of Sheena’s Pickles spoke with Studio 512 about the upcoming event.

In 2012, Sheena received a pickling kit for her birthday. With her passion ignited, Sheena’s Pickles was born. Her company uses only fresh, organic, and seasonal produce that is locally sourced here in Austin, Texas. Her products are handmade, hand-packed, and include quality ingredients. Some of her favorite pickled products are the brandied pears, lemon curd, and spicy pickles. Customers can now also find Sheena’s Pickles at Antonelli’s Cheese Shop in Hyde Park.

On Saturday, June 18th at the Lakeline market (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.), shoppers can see chef demos from popular Austin chefs Joi Chevalier and Sheena Moore, in addition to hearing great live music from The Ange K Band.

On Sunday, June 19th, the Mueller market operates from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will provide music from DJ Cysum. A raffle will be held at each market for a special grilling-themed goodie bag that ties into the summer grilling season.

Laura McDonald, Texas Farmers’ Market executive director, says “In observing Juneteenth this year, we wanted to highlight Black-owned businesses and chefs that are trail blazers in our industry while hosting a day of music and celebration. We invite the public to come out and see the demos, meet our variety of vendors, and shop for some unique products as well as healthy produce and meat from our sustainable farmers.

“We would also like to remind any interested farmers and ranchers about our scholarship program that supports Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) farmers who would like to be market vendors and are starting out their business.

“Through this scholarship, TFM recognizes the institutional barriers that farmers of color have endured for centuries, from access to credit, land and resources, as well as discriminatory practices at the USDA, and we are working to do our part in expanding access to sales channels for BIPOC farmers. TFM understands that for some farmers the initial costs of starting at a market are too large of a burden when trying to get their business off the ground and this scholarship hopes to provide financial support in reducing barriers for BIPOC farmers at the market level. The $1,350 scholarship covers the initial annual fee for agricultural producers joining TFM and 6 months of booth fees. All sustainable fruit and vegetable farmers that self-identify as BIPOC and are located within 150 miles of Austin are encouraged to apply.”

TFM at Lakeline happens every Saturday from 9 a.m – 1 p.m. in the Lakeline Mall parking lot (across from Dillard’s).

TFM at Mueller happens every Sunday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. inside the Mueller Branch Park Pavilion (new location!) and outside wrapping around the perimeter of the building and on the closed-down Philomena Street segment between Aldrich St. and Mattie St.

Texas Farmers’ Markets at Lakeline and Mueller are year-round, rain-or-shine, producer-only markets. Learn more about them at TexasFarmersMarket.org.