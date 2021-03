March 8th is International Women’s Day! This is a day of celebration, focused on the movement for women’s rights.

The theme this year is “Choose To Challenge” — keeping people alert about the fact that change comes from challenging accepted norms and standards.

Use the hashtags #ChooseToChallenge and # IWC2021 on social media to help raise awareness, and take today to tell the female role models in your life what they mean to you. Learn more at InternationalWomensDay.com.