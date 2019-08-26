Celebrate International Dog Day With Loro Happy Hour

Did you know: August 26th is International Dog Day! Krysten Hosticka of Loro came to Studio 512 to tell us how Loro plans to celebrate, with a pop-up adoption event and themed cocktail!
Woof Rescue Cocktail
Put 1 ½ ounces of Tito’s Handmade Vodka into a shaker
Add 1 ounce of Yuzu cordial
Add 1 ounce blackberry puree
Add 1 ounce water
Add the juice from half a lemon
and finally…
Add ½ an ounce of Simple Syrup
Shake the mixture
Pour over ice
Garnish with a lemon wheel and mint
Check out the pop-up adoption event happening at Loro on South Lamar Boulevard! For more information, go to www.loroaustin.com, or call (512) 916-4858.