Celebrate International Dog Day With Loro Happy Hour

Did you know: August 26th is International Dog Day! Krysten Hosticka of Loro came to Studio 512 to tell us how Loro plans to celebrate, with a pop-up adoption event and themed cocktail!

Woof Rescue Cocktail

Put 1 ½ ounces of Tito’s Handmade Vodka into a shaker

Add 1 ounce of Yuzu cordial

Add 1 ounce blackberry puree

Add 1 ounce water

Add the juice from half a lemon

and finally…

Add ½ an ounce of Simple Syrup



Shake the mixture

Pour over ice

Garnish with a lemon wheel and mint

Check out the pop-up adoption event happening at Loro on South Lamar Boulevard! For more information, go to www.loroaustin.com, or call (512) 916-4858.