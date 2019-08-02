Celebrate International Beer Day With Independence Brewing Company

August 2nd is International Beer Day, and Independence Brewing Co., one of the longest standing craft-breweries in Central Texas, is celebrating!

Stop by their brewery for a flight of beers that incorporates styles from different countries. The flight includes five different beers for $8:

-Native Texan – German-Style Pilsner

-Native Czechxan – Czech-Style Beer

-Death and Consolation – Irish Stout

-Lost Wisdom – Belgium Quadrupel

-Freak Power – Bevarian Hefeweizen

Additional flight specials for International Beer Day will include Build Your Own Flight ($10), Brewer’s Pick ($9), and Core Lineup ($8) flights.

Independence Brewing Co. is a local craft beer brewery and taproom located in Southeast Austin, Texas. Founded by Amy & Rob Cartwright in 2004, Independence Brewing Co. has grown from a small mom, pop, and dog operation to a team of 40 people producing more than 17 thousand barrels a year with distribution throughout Texas, Arkansas, and Colorado. Independence Brewing Co. is now one of the largest, longest-standing and most beloved breweries in Central Texas.

You can find Independence Brewing Co’s beers in many locations across Austin — but be sure to check out their brewery on Todd Lane! For more information, go to Independence Brewing, or check them out on Instagram.