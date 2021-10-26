Celebrate Howl-oween With This Pup Approved Treat From Nulo

Steph’s pups, Jack and Millie, wanted to share their new favorite fall recipe just in time for Howl-oween. They also debuted their 2021 costumes.

The recipe is simple and can be made to share with other trick or treating pups who visit! Here’s what you’ll need:

1/3 Cup Pumpkin Puree

3/4 Cup Natural Peanut Butter (Avoid PB with Xylitol)

1 Egg

1/2 Tsp Ground Cinnamon

Nulo Training Treats (we used Turkey)

*Mix all ingredients except Nulo treats and add to piping bag. Pipe out little “buttons” on a lined baking tray. Bake at 350 for 5 minutes, remove from oven and top with 1 Nulo Training Treat per button. Bake 5 more minutes and let cool before serving to your favorite furry friend.

For more information on Nulo Pet Food you can go to Nulo.com

Sponsored by Nulo Pet Food. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.