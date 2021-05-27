Celebrate “Hot Girl Summer” With These Wines Curated By Randy Hester Of C.L. Butaud

If your “hot girl summer” is already off to a great start, then you know it’s not just about looking good by the pool or on the patio…we also wanna feel good too! Enter the perfect “somethin somethin” to sip on while you get your “hot girl summer” on. Randy Hester from C.L. Butaud Wines joined us this morning to share his top summer sip picks.

Randy showed off four of his favorites to beat the summer heat!

Sparkling Rose’ – Sumarroca Ya’ – a Cava from Spain, made from 100% Pinot Noir Still Rose’ – Chateau Saint Pierre, 2019 – Cotes de Provence, Grenache and Cinsault White – Liquid Farm, 2018 White Hill Chardonnay – Santa Rita Hills, Lompoc, CA Red with a chill – Pai-Gar, 2018 Garnacha – Maule Valley, Loncomilla, Chile

