Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Cathedral ATX

Mónica Ceniceros, founder of The Cathedral ATX, talked with Studio 512 about how her space is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, as well as The Cathedral’s second “birthday.”

The Cathedral ATX is an event venue, co-working space and local art gallery that resides inside a refurbished 1930’s church on East 16th Street. It opened in late 2019, and to celebrate its second year, The Cathedral ATX is hosting an anniversary party and daytime art exhibit on October 16th-17th with a Día de Los Muertos theme, presented by ELENITA and atxGALS. Mónica mentions “live DJ sets and a special curated art exhibit, followed by live music, entertainment, small bites, and an open bar with festive drinks.” Día de Los Muertos attire encouraged! Get tickets here.

And don’t miss the end of Hispanic Heritage Month with Stephanie Bergara of Bidi Bidi Banda, who is wrapping up a month-long residency with a final performance on Thursday, October 14th! Mónica says, “Stephanie’s trio puts on a colorful + festive performance that will make you want to dance. Plus, shop art from the local female artists of atxGALS, and enjoy a curated open bar with margaritas and other festive cocktails!” Sheridan Reed performs on October 23rd, and Flora and Fauna take over on October 28th. Performances are from 7-9 p.m. Check out all shows here.

Learn more about everything The Cathedral ATX offers, including upcoming events, at TheCathedralATX.com.