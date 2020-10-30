Celebrate Halloween Virtually With Pluckers Themed Trivia

Pluckers Wing Bar will be hosting two virtual Halloween-themed trivia nights on October 28th and November 1st.
- On Wednesday, October 28 beginning at 7:30 p.m., participants can access the Halloween-themed live stream trivia on Facebook Live, since the restaurant is closed to guests. Round up your team for an evening featuring 10 questions in each round: sports, nerd, movie lines, movie quotes, name that tune, random, and more!
- Guests can complete the form HERE to participate, and all participants will receive a freebie menu item on their next order for playing. All you have to do is submit your entry before the start of the following week’s trivia night in order to receive your coupon code in your confirmation email. The order must be $30 or more to qualify.
HALLOWEEN-THEMED FAMILY TRIVIA
- On Sunday, November 1 beginning at 6:00 p.m., Pluckers’ weekly Sunday Family Trivia Game Night will return on Facebook Live for three rounds of Halloween-themed trivia and fun physical challenges, both kid-friendly. Pair with a Pluckers’ family meal pack and you’re sure to have a safe and fun night with the kiddos!