Celebrate Father’s Day With A Meal From HEB

It’s all about dad on Father’s Day…so why not do it right? Chef Corally Ridge from Cooking Connection at HEB showed Rosie how to make an excellent grilled steak that dad will love — while still keeping it heart-healthy. Corally says that a proper serving is about the size of a deck of cards.

She prepares a Tomahawk steak by seasoning it and searing on each face — including sides — for about 60 seconds. Then she inserts a meat thermometer in it and lets it finish cooking in the oven. Once the steak is out, you want to let it rest for a few minutes before slicing, in order to keep the juices in. Corally says people get intimidated with nice cuts of meat, but that even kids as young as teenagers should be able to help with this task in the kitchen.

For any younger kids in the family, preparing a side salad is a helpful and easy thing to do! HEB makes preprepped side salads — just open each bag (greens, toppings, dressing) and mix it up! Pair this meal with a cold iced tea and dad will love it.

