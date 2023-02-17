Easy Tiger is bringing the Big Easy to Austin!

On Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21st each location will feature signature events including live bands, costume contests with a $50 gift card winner at each location, and a few can’t miss food and drink specials.

For one day only, they are offering a muffuletta made served on sesame Semolina Bread and filled with mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, and olive salad; a smoked prime rib po’boy served on a large hoagie roll with house-smoked ribeye, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and au jus and last but not least, a delicious chicken and sausage gumbo.

The East location will be having a party with a big batch of gumbo! Don’t miss out on the $6 Hurricanes, $6 pints of Abita Purple Haze (or $23 for a pitcher).

The star of the Fat Tuesday event is Easy Tiger’s signature King Cake made with their signature pain au lait dough stuffed with a rich cinnamon sugar paste and sprinkled with colorful sanding sugar on top.

Traditionally, a tiny plastic baby figurine is hidden inside of the King Cake. When served, the slice containing the plastic baby indicates the ‘King’ for the day! Superstition also bestows a year of good luck. Easy Tiger took a spin on this classic tradition by placing a small tiger figurine inside.

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Visit easytigerussa.com or follow Easy Tiger on social media for details on Fat Tuesday events!