Melissa Thaxton of Mila & Me joined Steph and Rosie to talk about the upcoming StrawFest happening at UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum on Sunday, October 23rd from 11am-4pm.

StrawFest is a way to celebrate fall and invite the community to enjoy all that UMLAUF has to offer in one of the most picturesque settings in Austin.

Attendance is free and it’ll be a fun family day with food/beverages, music, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon art, games, rides, entertainment, shopping and more!

Events:

Taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11:00am – 4:00pm