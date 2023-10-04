The third annual Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is happening every weekend, now through October 29th. Festival Co-Founder and Producer, Christopher Durst, joined Studio 512 to talk about what makes this event so special.

“The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is taking place over six uniquely-themed weekends from Sept. 23rd to Oct. 29th, 2023. The event will again be held at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead (located at 419 Founders Park Rd. Dripping Springs, Texas 78620). The festival will be open each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and admission is free for children three and under as well as seniors (65+). Parking for the event is also free of charge.

“It became the festival’s mission to fundraise for the Pound House’s restoration after learning that the museum had been shuttered for three years due to weather damage and mold. The history of the Dr. Pound Farmstead is incredibly fascinating and captivating, which is why we have become such protectors and stewards of the property.

“Through the festival’s fundraising efforts, we have been able to collectively donate nearly $300,000 in monetary contributions, goods and services to the Pound House and our local community. I’m happy to announce that the Friends of the Pound House Foundation recently completed restoration of the Pound House and they are preparing to reopen the museum just in time for the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival’s final season.

“The family celebration will feature over 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions spanning four areas. There will be headlining performances by Henry Invisible and other

live music artists to be announced, an incredible selection of seasonal foods and beverages for

children and adults alike, attractions for all ages such as fowl play bingo, armadillo races, camel rides and a hay maze in Swing Village.

“The festival will also feature a robust shopping experience with family-friendly products and goods from local Central Texas vendors, a drinkery hosted by Solaro Estate Winery and Fitzhugh Brewing, and a boutique cafe by Afuga Coffee in the Courtyard Marketplace.

“Festival-goers can also take part in a variety of games in Kids’ Village including Barnyard Volley,

Dueling Outlaws, Hen House Scramble, Kids Axe Throwing, Patch Pong, Pioneer Bowling, and the

Rooster Run as well as additional activities such as life-sized 3D Impression art, LED seesaws,

bouncy bull riding, lassoing, chalk graffiti, mount haymore, and a corn pit.

“The Pumpkin Patch will showcase over 30 unique and colorful species of gourds, the Littles Pickin’ Patch, Lost Souls Cemetery, Dee Jay Bones and an abundance of fall-inspired photo opportunities.

“Other attractions and activities ranging from a minimum of $3 – $15 include face painting, balloon art, caricature art, henna, tie-dyeing, pumpkin painting, barrel rides, pony and camel rides, an exotic petting zoo and parakeet encounter. For a complete list of pricing, please see here.

“Festival Attendees can enjoy seasonal food and beverages from 17 local vendors including Afuga Coffee, Cilantro Tacos, Connor’s Creamery, Downtown Burgers, Downtown Hot Dogs, El

Mariachi Tacos, Fitzhugh Brewing, Grilled Street Corn, I Panini Sandwiches, Italian Gelato,

K.O. BBQ, Pecos Pete’s Teas, Pop It Like It’s Hot, Smoked Turkey Legs, Solaro Estate Winery,

Wetzel’s Pretzels and a special food truck just for kids. Picnicking is greatly encouraged.”

Tickets are limited at the door! Get yours in advance at DrippingSpringsPumpkinFestival.com.