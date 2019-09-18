Celebrate Emancipet’s 20th Anniversary Gala

Calling all dog and cat lovers to celebrate!

Emancipet is celebrating its success in keeping-what for some may be another family member healthy- that’s right our dogs and cats, by throwing their 20th Anniversary Gala this Saturday, September 21t at The Line Austin.

When:

Saturday, September 21st

5:30pm – 8:30pm

Where:

The LINE Austin, 111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

The evening will kick off with a dinner, where distinguished guests who’ve supported them will be honored. To end the night right, an After Party will feature Alejandor Escovedo and DJ Girlfriend ATX , plus more music and cocktails!

Emancipet is a non-profit veterinary, whose mission is to help underserved areas to ensure all pet owners have access to spay/neuter services and veterinary care for their beloved pets.

Since 1999, Emancipet has spayed or neutered more than 350,000 dogs and cats and in 2018 we cared for more than 100,000 pets. They have a lot to celebrate, from two decades of providing low-cost veterinary care to the pets and families that need it most. Learn more at www.emancipet.org/get-involved/events/.