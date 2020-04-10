Celebrate Easter With Scholz: Austin’s Original Bloody Mary Fest 2020

Historic Scholz Garten presents Austin’s Original Bloody Mary Fest 2020 on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020!

-Preorder Bloody Mary Kits by emailing MASH@ScholzGarten.com or calling house phone.

-Livestream DJ Easter Bunny Dance Party 1pm-3pm Sunday April 12th.

-Follow Instagram @ScholzGarten & Facebook @ScholzGarten1866 for Livestream link.

Did your kids miss a trip to see the Easter bunny? Check out their Easter Bunny Collage – Send your photo to MASH@Scholz1866.com and they’ll return an Easter Bunny Photo Collage incorporating your photo. There are 10 Bunny Poses & 4 Logo Styles so you will receive ONE of 40 different possible arrangements of the Easter Bunny photo collage.

They’ve got amazing prepared meals by Executive Chef Brandon Hanna including House Smoked Whole Chickens, “Heat n’ Eat” House made Lasagna, Beef Tips over Spatzel, King Ranch Chicken Casserole, Deli Sliced Smoked Turkey & Ham, Milk, Eggs, Toilet Paper, Vitamins, Canned Goods, Dog Treats and even House made Personal Sausage or Vegetarian Pizzas!

A word from operator Daniel Northcutt: “Our model has switched much like everyone’s. Scholz Garten is now concentrating on prepared meals and groceries including Beer, Wine and our House Made Draft Cocktails (Margarita and Ginger Cherry Limeade). We offer Curbside Touch Less Pickup and delivery options. We are working with entire neighborhoods taking pre-orders and offering neighbor hood delivery with Touch Less protocol in place. Our team is in our 4th week of Masks, Gloves and practicing Social Distancing.”

Learn more about what they’re offering at www.scholzgarten.com.