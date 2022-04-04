In celebration of Earth Month and working toward their goal of creating a zero-waste market and community, Texas Farmers’ Market is launching a Spring Compost Fundraiser on April 4th with the hope of bringing their free Community Composting program and other market activities back to the Mueller market. Laura McDonald, new Executive Director for TFM, spoke with Studio 512 about the event – and the importance of composting.

The Spring Compost Fundraiser runs through May 31st, as the market celebrates Earth Month throughout the month of April and International Compost Awareness Week, May 1st – 7th. Donations can be made on-site at the farmers’ market information booth or online here. With any at-market donation, shoppers will also receive a free Texas Farmers’ Market reusable water bottle!

Longtime Mueller shoppers may recall that TFM offered free compost drop-off at the market prior to COVID. Due to increased operational costs to keep the markets running throughout the pandemic, the program has been on hold at Mueller ever since (Community Composting was brought back to the Lakeline market in December 2021 in partnership with Break it Down Austin). In order to bring the compost and other programming back to Mueller, TFM is seeking donations from the community to help the non-profit organization afford costs including a weekly pick-up service, staffing, and equipment/supply needs.

“Texas Farmers’ Market is committed to helping our shoppers move towards a zero-waste lifestyle by offering community composting at all of our markets. This important service helps divert organic waste from landfills while also creating a nutrient-dense compost our farmers use to grow the fresh, local produce we all love to shop for every week. Every dollar donated to this fundraiser will help us bring back our community composting at Mueller.

“Composting is the process through which organic matter like food and garden scraps are recycled into a rich, nutrient-dense fertilizer that is extremely valuable for farmers. Food scraps make up a huge portion of human waste (over 30%), and rather than going into landfills where they can no longer be used, composting creates an environment in which natural organisms flourish and the matter can decompose quickly into a soil-like matter.

“Things that can be composted: fruit and vegetable scraps, bread, pasta, coffee grounds, eggshells, meat, bones, dairy, pizza boxes, paper, garden trimmings, and biodegradable plates, cups, and cutlery.“

Visit TexasFarmersMarket.org/compost for more info.

Zero Waste Recipes & Tips

Aside from composting, there are a lot of great ways to cook with parts of vegetables and produce that you may normally toss in the trash! Get inspired on TFM’s website under “zero waste recipes.”

This season at the markets:

“In celebration of Earth Month, we’re encouraging our shoppers to use reusable bags when shopping at the market! Our market totes are the perfect size to fill with a weekend market haul, AND they are made with 100% recycled materials. Purchase a TFM tote bag during the month of April and get a FREE reusable Texas Farmers’ Market water bottle! Anyone who donates to our Compost Fundraiser will also receive a free water bottle and a special shout out in our newsletter.”

Live music at Lakeline every Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.:

4/2: Erik Flores

4/9: Light Wheel

4/16: Ange K Band

4/23: Choctaw Wildfire

TFM at Lakeline happens every Saturday from 9 a.m-1 p.m. in the Lakeline Mall parking lot (across from Dillard’s).

TFM at Mueller happens every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Mueller Branch Park Pavilion (new location!) and outside wrapping around the perimeter of the building and on the closed-down Philomena Street segment between Aldrich St. and Mattie St.

Texas Farmers’ Markets at Lakeline and Mueller are year-round, rain-or-shine, producer-only markets. Learn more about them at TexasFarmersMarket.org.