Texas Farmers’ Market is celebrating Earth Month all April long with special programming every weekend at their Lakeline and Mueller markets. The market will feature zero waste cooking demos every weekend at their Sample the Market Booth, and will host non-profit pop-ups and special events including compost demos with Break it Down Austin, a natural dye workshop with New Leaf Agriculture, and a butterfly celebration to end the month with Red River Gardens.

Executive Director for Texas Farmers’ Market, Laura McDonald, stated that, “Our mission of growing a sustainable local food system in Central Texas is directly intertwined with the health of our planet. Shopping at local farmers’ markets is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, and Texas Farmers’ Market hopes to get more members of the local community involved in the local food system with this series of fun, educational events and activities.”

These events are free and open to all.

More information: https://texasfarmersmarket.org/earth-month-2023/

Sample the Market: Zero Waste Recipes & Tips

Zero Waste Recipes

Every Saturday at Lakeline, 10am-12pm (middle 2 hours of market) at the TFM info booth

Every Sunday at Mueller 11am-1pm (middle 2 hours of market) in front of Pavilion

Stop by our Sample the Market booth every weekend in April for zero waste recipes and tips on how to use ALL of your produce.

Saturday April 22nd at Lakeline, 9am-1pm: Break it Down (recheduled from 4/15)

Our community compost partner, Break it Down, will be at the Mueller market with an interactive compost demo and information about their services. Break it Down envisions a world where resources are valued, not wasted. They offer full-stream composting and recycling services for businesses of all kinds.

Sunday, April 23rd at Mueller: Natural Dye Workshop with New Leaf Agriculture

Join us during the middle two hours of the market for a natural dye workshop with New Leaf Agriculture. They will be showing how they dye items with natural dye made from Mexican Marigolds grown at their farm, which creates a gorgeous golden yellow shade. We will also dye and raffle off some items including a Texas Farmers’ Market tote bag. New Leaf Agriculture is a social enterprise of the Multi-Cultural Refugee Coalition, which trains and employs refugee farmers from traditional farming cultures in dignified work that reconnects them to farming in their new communities.



Sunday April 30th at Mueller: Butterfly Celebration with Red River Gardens

We will close out Earth Month with a very special event at our Mueller market. Bring the whole family and stop by in front of the pavilion to learn about caterpillars and butterflies with Nain Yepez of Red River Gardens. Red River Gardens specializes in native plants and pollinators, teaching shoppers how to utilize the plants that naturally grow around us as food sources or to create beautiful and welcoming environments for our pollinator friends. They will provide a special interactive experience of being able to hold the caterpillars, see how they hatch into beautiful butterflies, and release them into the sky.

About Texas Farmers’ Market

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at the new Pavilion at Mueller’s Mary Elizabeth Branch Park at 2006 Philomena Street on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. TFM is organized under F2M Texas as a 501(c)4 non-profit corporation centered around hosting and educating Central Texas producers and consumers to grow a sustainable food system. For more information visit https://texasfarmersmarket.org/.

SNAP & WIC Accepted

Texas Farmers’ Market operates a healthy food access program at both markets in partnership with the Sustainable Food Center. Shoppers can double their SNAP & WIC benefits up to $30 to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables every market day with Double Up Food Bucks Austin. In addition, the WIC voucher program starts back up on April 1st and runs through October. Registered WIC users can bring their shopping list to the info booth at Texas Farmers’ Market to get $30 in vouchers to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as $30 in yellow Double Up Food Bucks that can be used on fruits, vegetables, and culinary herbs. More information: https://texasfarmersmarket.org/food-access-programs/.

Social Channels:

Instagram: @texasfarmersmarket

Facebook: @TFMMueller

Facebook: @TFMLakeline