Celebrate Earth Day By Making A DIY Compost Bin

Steph shared an easy DIY compost bin activity that’s kid friendly in honor of Earth Day! You’ll find the materials needed, instructions and compost do’s and dont’s below…Enjoy!

DIY Compost Bin material needed:

Large plastic bin with lid, such as 12-gallon storage bin or trash can

Drill

Shredded newspaper

Soil

Dried leaves and/or pine needles

Food scraps

Water

How To Build:

Drill 8-10 holes about 1-2 inches apart in the bottom of the bin, and four holes on each side of the bin. This will let air move around the bin to help things decompose. Put the shredded newspaper into the bin, filling it up 1/4 of the way. Add soil until the bin is about halfway full. Top the soil with a layer of dried leaves. Always keep brown material such as this in your bin to keep it from smelling bad. Bury food scraps a little ways into the leaf pile. To do this, you can roll your bin around (with the lid on) or mix it with a stick. Spray the compost with just enough water to get things damp but not super wet. Put the lid on. Keep a small container in your kitchen and fill it with food scraps from the To Compost list. Add the scraps to the compost bin. Just remember to add the same amount of soil and leaves, too as you fill your bin with scraps. Every four to five days, roll the compost bin or stir the contents with a stick to keep things all mixed up. Always keep the compost damp with some water. Compost will be ready to use in your garden in one to two months! Enjoy!

Items That are Acceptable for Compost:

Grass clippings

Fruit and vegetable scraps

Eggshells

Coffee grounds

Tea bags

Paper egg cartons

Shredded newspaper

Items NOT to Compost:

Meat

Fish

Cat and dog waste

Bones

Fats or oils