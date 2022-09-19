For Mexico, Mexicans and Mexican Americans, September 16th (Diez y Seis de Septiembre) is like the Fourth of July for the United States! On this date in 1810, a priest named Father Miguel Hidalgo Castilla, energized the oppressed people of Mexico with el “grito de Delores” which has come to symbolize Mexico’s fight for independence from Spanish rule.

This year, Deiz y Seis also kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept 15th – Oct 15th) and will be celebrated with food, music, and pride at Austin’s iconic Mexican restaurant, Fonda San Miguel, which is about to celebrate 50 years in business!

Fonda San Miguel’s co-chefs Blanca Zesati and Carlos Monroy are showcasing their culinary skills by serving a seasonal dish which has become a symbol of Mexico’s fight for independence: the Chile en Nogada. A 200-year tradition, this dish uniquely displays the trio-colors of the Mexican flag with the green of the Chile poblano, the white from a creamy sauce made from specially-sourced walnuts and the red in the sprinkling of pomegranate seeds! Viva, Mexico!

Fonda San Miguel’s festivities will also include an exclusive performance by the dynamic break-out star, Lesly Reynaga . Ms. Reynaga will also debut songs from her forthcoming album, “Valerosa” during her performance at Austin City Limits on October 15th! The recording features material with a cross-cultural, Latin beat-driven pop sound that’s immersed in her mariachi roots. Already on the pat of a ‘one-of-a-kind” career, as Stax Records/Motown legend Al Bell claims, Lesly is also spotlighted in Dr. Kathleen Hudson’s new book, “Corazon Abierto: Mexican American Voices in Texas Music”. As the youngest artist profiled in the volume, Lesly is also called a new “stalwart of Mexican American music”.

The recording features material with a cross-cultural, Latin beat-driven pop sound that’s immersed in her mariachi roots. Already on the pat of a ‘one-of-a-kind” career, as Stax Records/Motown legend Al Bell claims, Lesly is also spotlighted in Dr. Kathleen Hudson’s new book, “Corazon Abierto: Mexican American Voices in Texas Music”. As the youngest artist profiled in the volume, Lesly is also called a new “stalwart of Mexican American music”.

Chefs Blanca and Carlos say, “National Hispanic Heritage month is now underway and will continue through October 15th. Tonight’s musical performance is from 5-5:30 p.m. Football weekends are always busy so we do encourage reservations for any evening. We are open Monday thru Saturday and closed on Sunday.

“Our Chile en Nogada will be offered through September and we encourage customers to reserve their order when they reserve a table. Plus we are looking forward to our Dia de los Muertos ofrendas that will be on display to honor loved ones. Many more special events are planned as we prepare and serve authentic dishes from the interior and coastal regions of Mexico.

“We are offering our De la Tierra menu items that are 100% plant-based and every other week we announce special menu items including many that the late Dianna Kennedy often prepared in Fonda’s kitchen.

“Some special tastings and ticketed events are planned including guest chefs from Mexico who will share their skills as we remain true to serving authentic dishes from the interior and coastal regions of Mexico.

And believe it or not – plans for celebrating Fonda San Miguel’s 50th anniversary are underway. So we welcome and encourage everyone to come dine with us and join our mailing list so you won’t miss out!”

Learn more about Fonda San Miguel on their website, and more about Lesly Reynaga on her website.