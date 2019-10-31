Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos With Scholz Garten

Daniel Northcutt of Scholz Garten stopped by Studio 512 to invite everyone to their “Dia de los Muertos” party! He showed us how to make a great cocktail for the event: a Flor de los Muertos.

1.5 oz Gem & Bolt Mezcal

3/4 oz Angostura Bitters

1/2 oz Orgeat

1/2 oz Lime Juice

Shake, strain and serve in a coupe glass rimmed with Halo del Santo chili lime salt, and garnish with a lime twist and edible marigold flower

Doors for the party open at 6:00 p.m., and live music goes from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Along with specialty drinks and food, guests will be able to engage with a special Dia de Los Muertos altar exhibit, participate in a costume contest, and enjoy live performances from local favorites such as:

Alex Maas of The Black Angels

Bidi Bidi Banda

The Matt Gilmour Band

Peligrosa

Nemegata

The Cuckoos

Scholz also has an upcoming event: the Emerge ATX Artshow. Tickets are now on sale for $20.

Known as the longest running Biergarten in America and oldest restaurant, bar, and music venue in Texas, Scholz has been established as an Austin favorite for UT fans, music lovers, and families to enjoy traditional German food and beers from local breweries and more. Scholz Garten offers an all-day, full-service lunch and dinner menu comprised of modern-day twists on traditional German dishes in addition to salads, sandwiches, and specialties. Imported German beers, local draft beers, and specialty cocktails are offered at Scholz. Scholz Garten is located at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd., and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.scholzgarten.com, or follow Scholz on Facebook and Instagram.