Austin’s own Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the “Official Vodka of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions,” is bringing the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge to 15+ stops on the PGA TOUR, including the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The lounge will feature signature cocktails including Tito’s Transfusion, the brand’s “go-to golf drink”, a putting green, Golden Tee retro arcade game, custom murals, TVs with live broadcasts of the tournament, and more.

In addition to the Stillhouse Lounge, the first-ever Tito’s Bogey Boat is setting sail on Lake Austin and is stationed overlooking the 13th-hole, a well-known area for fan entertainment. The boat will feature Texas BBQ, cocktails, and a live DJ.

Other recent golf endeavors include the brands William Murray Golf Apparel Collaboration, in which the apparel brand made its first-ever women’s polo exclusively for Tito’s, and this year’s Tito’s Shorties Classic, a first-of-its-kind pitch and putt match that premiered nationally on the Golf Channel.

Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022 – Sunday, March 27th, 2022

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club

4408 Long Champ Dr, Austin, TX 78746

For more information, visit TitosVodka.com.