Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Siete Foods and LORO With Delicious Food And Local Music

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Siete Foods and LORO from home with delicious food and local music. For one day only, on May 5th, LORO will be offering a grain-free/dairy-free prepare-at-home Taco & Queso Kit. To round out the evening, you can enjoy a concert from local artists on the Siete Foods YouTube page in support of HAAM, an organization that provides healthcare for Austin musicians. Loro will be making a donation to The Central Texas Food Bank.

Siete + LORO Taco & Queso Kit

Price: $39.50 Per kit, feeds 2-4 people

Menu: Prepare your very own Cinco de Mayo meal at home like a pro. Kit includes a build your own Queso pack (Siete’s spicy blanco cashew queso jar, brisket, green chili salsa, chili oil, and cilantro) served with Siete chips. It also includes a create your own taco pack, with Siete Tortillas, Shishito and Cabbage Slaw, Siete Habanero Sauce, and your choice of protein (prawns, bavette, chicken).

The kits are available to order on May 5th, while supplies last. Loro is offering contactless, curbside pick up from 11:30am-8:30pm on May 5.

Link to order: https://www.toasttab.com/loro/v3/

How to Catch the Virtual Show:

Please note: this is available for anyone to tune in to.No purchase or RSVP required

When: Tuesday May 5, 7:00pm CT

Where: Siete Foods YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/sietefoods

Lineup: Angélica Rahe, The Tiarra Girls, and Sam Houston