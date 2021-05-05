Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With El Mesón & Try A Festive Mexican Dish, “Chiles En Nogada”

El Mesón Tequilería is a family-owned eatery that has been a neighborhood favorite since opening in 2010, thanks to its ample yet comfortable space, laid-back atmosphere, and award-winning Mexican home cooking. Mexico City native Chef Marisela Godinez first brought the flavors of her mother’s kitchen to Austin in 2000 in a humble spot on Burleson Road. The small counter-service taquería quickly built a loyal clientele and earned praise in local media. In 2010, the opportunity arose to revamp a property owned by her husband Yves Macías, and the couple opened the full-service restaurant featuring a variety of tequilas, mezcals, adventurous margaritas, and Mexican beer to complement an expanded menu.

The self-taught chef grew up in a family fond of cooking. Her father traveled frequently for work, staying with local families and bringing back recipes from different regions of Mexico for his wife to cook. The menu at El Mesón includes many of these childhood favorites alongside a few from Yves’ upbringing in Monterrey, iconic regional dishes from across the country, and Chef Marisela’s own signature specialties. Everything is made from scratch, using the best ingredients possible and local when available. From the homemade corn tortillas to every exquisite sauce, Chef Marisela’s dedication shines through.

Always interested in learning, Marisela travels to Mexico every year, and has taken courses with renowned chefs Enrique Olvera, as well as consulted with Chef Patricia Quintana. Some of her most acclaimed dishes include her painstakingly-prepared chiles en nogada, and two of her creations: a chile ancho relleno with three cheeses, dried cherries, and pine nuts, topped with a chunky tomatillo-tomato sauce, and the beef Yucatan, braised with tomatoes and chile habanero.

Chef Marisela has been featured in the Cooking Channel, Bon Appetit, Texas Monthly, The Austin Chronicle, Zagat, The Austin American-Statesman, and CultureMap, and her food recognized among the most traditional Mexican cuisine in Austin.

About Chile En Nogada

Chile en nogada is a great representative of Mexican culture, because of the colors of the traditional ingredients. The poblano chiles are green, the creamy salsa is white, and it is often adorned with pomegranate seeds which are red. Those are the colors of the Mexican flag.

The traditional chile en nogada is from Puebla; it is tied to the independence of this country since it is said they were prepared for the first time to entertain the future emperor Agustín de Iturbide when he came to the city after the signing of the Treaty of Córdoba. This dish is a source of pride for the inhabitants of the state of Puebla.

Some Mexican historians believe the inventors of this dish were the Monjas Clarisas, although others think they were the Madres Contemplatives Agustinas of the convent of Santa Mónica, Puebla.

El Mesón Tequilería is located at 2038 S. Lamar Blvd. To learn more visit their website.

