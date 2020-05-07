Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With An Easy Margarita From Twin Liquors

Sandra Spalding of Twin Liquors shared an easy Cinco De Mayo Margarita recipe with Steph that’s delicious enough to enjoy all year long!

Here’s the recipe:

• 2 oz tequila

• 1 oz orange liqueur

• 2 oz fresh lime juice or tart margarita mix

Twin Liquors is offering a variety of combo packs including the margarita as well as an Aperol Spritz pack. Get these packs delivered or pick-up in store by ordering online.

Twin Liquors is committed to its team members and community, and the team has been working on enhanced guidelines to ensure the safety of all customers and staff members.

Over the last three weeks, Twin Liquors has expanded to over 40 stores to offer delivery and in-store pick-up in addition to implementing extra safety precautions and preparedness in every store across Texas.

Twin Liquors has installed plexiglass “sneeze-guards” for protection between the cash register and counter; safety signage, social distancing markers and reduced hours have all been implemented; the use of gloves and protective gear is being practiced; and the staff is actively disinfecting the store on a regular basis.

All Twin Liquors locations are open Monday – Saturday with modified hours from 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please follow along for updates on social media @twinliquors or visit twinliquors.com.