The League stands as a homage to the 1920’s Prohibition era, offering rustic, American comfort foods made from scratch, and a cocktail menu that takes guests on a stroll through history.

May 5th: Cinco De Mayo – photos

$5 Margaritas all day, plus Chef Specials, and Hatch Chile Pork Enchiladas, Skillet Tachos, Shrimp Veracruz, and Santa Fe Burgers.

Featuring live music on the patio by Mariachi Amor 5pm-8pm.

photos $5 Margaritas all day, plus Chef Specials, and Hatch Chile Pork Enchiladas, Skillet Tachos, Shrimp Veracruz, and Santa Fe Burgers. Featuring live music on the patio by Mariachi Amor 5pm-8pm. May 6th: Derby Day – photos

You’re on the right track to the perfect Saturday when you race over to The League for the Kentucky Derby! Get $5 Mint Juleps and literally throw in your hat for a chance to win our Hat Contest. Don your best derby look — one random winner at each location will be chosen to win a $100 Gift Card at the end of the race.

photos You’re on the right track to the perfect Saturday when you race over to The League for the Kentucky Derby! Get $5 Mint Juleps and literally throw in your hat for a chance to win our Hat Contest. Don your best derby look — one random winner at each location will be chosen to win a $100 Gift Card at the end of the race. May 14th: Mother’s Day – photos

Sunday Brunch with our Full Boujee Brunch menu and $5 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, served until 2pm.

photos Sunday Brunch with our Full Boujee Brunch menu and $5 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, served until 2pm. May 14th: Launch of Moms, Dads and Grads – photos

We Tip and Toss our Hats to You. In celebration of Moms, Dads and Grads — receive a $10 gift card for every purchase of a $50 gift card, through June 18th, 2023.

Tony C’s has been serving authentic Italian American cuisine since 1949 when Dominick Ciola opened the first restaurant, Ciola’s, in Virginia Beach. At Tony C’s, third-generation restaurateur, Tony Ciola, features some of his family’s recipes along with New York Style Pizza prepared in Austin’s original coal-fired ovens.

May 14: Mother’s Day – photos.

Join Tony C’s on Mother’s Day for Half-Off Bottles of Wine!

May 28: Launch of Sangria Sundays – photos.

Summertime and the livin’ is easy at Sangria Sunday. Pour from half-priced pitchers of Sangria all day, every Sunday this summer!

###

ABOUT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA: Hill Country Galleria, a 1.3-million-square-foot lifestyle center, is located at the major intersection of Bee Cave Road, Hwy 620, and Hwy 71, west of downtown Austin in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The multi-use complex, which underwent a multi-million dollar transformation in 2017, features 713,000 square feet of retail, 285,000 square feet of Class A office space, 300,000 square feet of apartments, 100,000 square feet of residential condominiums, and 50 acres of green space, and is anchored by Dillard’s, Barnes & Noble, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark, and Whole Foods Market. Hill Country Galleria offers a vibrant, comfortable, and convenient destination where life and style connect. Hill Country Galleria is located at 12700 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave, TX 78738, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit www.HillCountryGalleria.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.