Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Armadillo Den all day on Friday, May 5! Armadillo Den will be open starting at noon. Specials will be available all day – including deals on margaritas, Tequila shots and Mexican candy shots.

Rising Tejano-Pop singer Ashley Borrero will also be taking the stage from 8-10 p.m. Ashley was crowned “Tejano Idol” in 2011, and her songs have been played on various radio stations including Austin’s KOKE.

Armadillo Den’s vibes are casual and welcoming. They call themselves a neighborhood spot for everything and nothing! They also offer:

Food trucks (Mama Fried, Biggies Yard Bird, Ranch Hand and Pueblo Viejo.

Fresh made Draft cocktails and mocktails, local beers on tap, seltzers, etc.

Off leash dog park in the back.

Celtic Axe throwing Thursday – Sundays.

Stage for live music almost every day.

TV screens for watching big games, including a huge projector screen up by the stage.