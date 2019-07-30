Celebrate Christmas Year-Round At Lala’s Little Nugget

Founded in 1972, Lala’s Little Nugget has long been one of the divining and endearing bars of Austin, Texas for decades. With the halls decked with boughs of holly year round, Santa and his reindeer perched on the roof and generations of Christmas memorabilia, Lala’s is a North Pole oasis in Central Texas! #keepaustinjolly

Jonny Evans of Lala’s stopped by Studio 512 to make some festive cocktails for Christmas in July:

The Snowball:

Rumpleminz

Kahlua

Chila

Santa’s Iced Coffee:

Vodka

McCormick Irish Cream

Chameleon Cold Brew Coffee

Lala’s also hosts a pottery painting night on select Wednesdays! Their next class is August 14. You can also paint a vintage Christmas Tree or a Christmas Tree Cactus!

Lala’s Little Nugget is located on Justin Lane. For more information, check them out online at lalasaustintexas.com, or give them a call at (512) 487-5297 for details on their hours and menu.