The holidays are here! It can be a wonderful time…but a stressful one, too. If you’re looking for a place to plug back into the joy of the holidays, LifeFamily Church has 6 locations across Central Texas. Pastor Randy Phillips joined Studio 512 to talk about what’s happening in December.

“LifeFamily is a Christian church that believes every person’s life can be transformed through the power of Jesus Christ. LifeFamily has locations in Austin, Texas and the surrounding area. Consider attending a service either online or in person where you can expect friendly people, powerful praise and worship, reflective communion and a practical message from our pastoral team.”

The holiday season is so full, and can be crazy for folks – what do you notice about church ministry this time of year?

“Christmas is crazy for everyone. It’s full of exciting times, presents, hustle and bustle with families…but we like to take time to remember what this season really is all about. It’s been commercialized over the years, but the true meaning of Christmas is for the world to stop and celebrate.

“Data also shows that the holidays are the worst times of the year for depression. Rates are staggering. The holidays can be a tough time when it comes to grief and loss as well. I lost my father a few months ago, so we’re facing an empty seat at the table this year.

“We have a lot of exciting events happening at all of our locations across Austin, but more than that I just wanted to be on here to take a few minutes and help someone know that they are loved by Jesus, cared about and have a place to belong if they need it. Visit us on a Sunday at one of our many locations or connect with us 24/7 for help and healing at Life.Family/Prayer.”

What is your church all about?

“Transformation is huge to us. We love to see lives transformed by the power of Jesus Christ, because that’s what we believe he was brought to this Earth to do – to help people change mentally, spiritually, emotionally and relationally. We invest a lot of time and effort in our kids and our students, too. We want everyone to feel welcome here.

“Here at LifeFamily, we also believe in passionate worship and authentic community. We’re informal. Come as you are. Come hear great music and meet the friendliest people you’ve ever seen. All that we ask is that you come with an open mind.

“We’ve got churches in downtown Austin, Mueller, Marble Falls, Leander, Dripping Springs and southwest Austin. We started with one, we’ve got six…and I’m trying to get to ten. We want to come to where the people are, instead of having them drive to us.

What do you have going on this month?

“This is such an exciting time! I’m hosting my ‘Christmas at LifeFamily sermon series.’ We’ve also got wonderful music for folks to enjoy. Check out ‘Carols at the Chapel’ on December 13th at 7 p.m. and the voices of the Lee A Capella Choir on December 16th at 6 p.m. at our outdoor amphitheater.

“I also hope folks will come see us for Christmas Eve service. It’s very special to me. If you can’t make it home for the holidays, or maybe Austin is your new home, LifeFamily Church is waiting for you.”

Learn more about LifeFamily Church, and find a location near you, at Life.Family.

