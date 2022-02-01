Celebrate Black History Month With An Interactive Exhibit At RichesArt, The Only Black-Owned Art Gallery In Austin

In honor of Black History Month, RichesArt Gallery is hosting American History, an interactive art exhibit showcasing the Black history that shaped the American experience. The exhibition will run from Feb. 3rd through Feb. 28th, 2022, with an opening reception on Saturday, February 5th from 1 to 3 p.m. at RichesArt Gallery on 2511 E 6th Street, Unit A.

Richard Samuel, owner of RichesArt Gallery, says, “The exhibit will feature the work of 19 local artists that include DeLoné Osby, Xavier Alvarado, Lakeem Wilson and Chris Tobar. From vivid watercolors to immersive audio recordings, ‘American History’ will take visitors through the dynamic journey of the Black experience and celebrate its impact on culture. As the only Black-owned art gallery in Austin, my gallery brings work from underrepresented communities to the forefront.

“As Austin continues to grow, so does the need to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities that make this city truly beautiful. My hope is that this exhibit will shine a light on many forms of Black art, history, culture and expression. I want visitors to leave with a better understanding and appreciation of how Black history shaped this country into what it is today.”

The opening reception is complimentary and open to the public. The event will feature guest speakers and musical performances paying tribute to Black artists and innovators. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/3GXKv4U. To learn more about the gallery and the artists on display, go to RichesArt.com.