The 6th Annual Black Food Week is coming back to town, and we were joined by Associate Director of Communications from Austin Justice Coalition, Ishia Lynette to tell us more.

“This year we’re going bigger and better with three full weeks of food, drinks, and community empowerment. We’ll have two restaurant weeks and a full week dedicated to food trucks, don’t forget to show us all the wonderful things you got and use to join in on the fun.

Black Food Week aims to provide the Austin community with information about Austin’s new and long-standing Black-owned restaurants that have become pillars in the Austin community. We strive to create a place where the community can learn about the history of Austin while supporting the businesses that make this city feel like home.”

Week 1:

1st , Sabor of The South or Flavors of The South. A light list packed with heavy hitters and home to some of the 2021 people’s choices.

Eat-n-greet with AJC team members at highlighted restaurants from 6-8 PM this week. We are excited to fill our bellies with all the good food, share community, and most importantly, support and learn about the history of these Black restaurants + owners.

Eat-N-Greet

8/23: Taste of Ethiopia II – Austin

8/24: Potluck

8/25: Distant Relatives

8/26: Winston’s Kitchen

8/27: Brown’s Bar B Q

Austin Justice Coalition serves people who are historically and systematically impacted by gentrification, segregation, over policing, a lack of educational and employment opportunities, and other institutional forms of racism in Austin.

Black Food Week actually spans a few weeks, and is celebrated August 22 to September 18. You can learn more information at AustinJustice.org